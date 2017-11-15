© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Newtown Families Ask To Reinstate Gun Lawsuit

WSHU | By Cassandra Basler
Published November 15, 2017 at 11:02 AM EST
joshuakosoffsandyhook_hearstviaapnedgerard_171115.jpg
Ned Gerard
/
Hearst Connecticut Media via AP
Attorney Joshua Koskoff, who represents a group of families of the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting victims, speaks during final arguments in Superior Court, in Bridgeport, Conn., in 2016.

Lawyers representing the families of victims of the 2012 school shooting in Newtown asked the Connecticut Supreme Court to let them sue Remington Arms, the gun manufacturer that produced the Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle used in the shooting. The gun was purchased by the shooter’s mother.

Joshua Koskoff, who represents victims’ families, told reporters that the judge asked specific questions that showed he knew the arguments well. He says he’s glad the State Supreme Court appears to take the case very seriously.

A year ago, a lower court judge sided with Remington’s petition to throw out the lawsuit. The judge argued that a federal law protects gun manufacturers from being sued in most cases, and it would apply in this case, too.

Koskoff says he’s hopeful that the State Supreme Court will let the lawsuit move forward to the discovery phase. That would let him request internal emails, focus group studies, and other materials from Remington. He says that would expose gun marketing tactics for the first time. 

Connecticut NewsConnecticutSandy Hook Elementary School Shooting
Cassandra Basler
Cassandra Basler comes to WSHU by way of Columbia Journalism School in New York City. When she's not reporting on wealth and poverty, she's writing about food and family.
See stories by Cassandra Basler