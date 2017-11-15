Newtown Families Ask To Reinstate Gun Lawsuit

Lawyers representing the families of victims of the 2012 school shooting in Newtown asked the Connecticut Supreme Court to let them sue Remington Arms, the gun manufacturer that produced the Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle used in the shooting. The gun was purchased by the shooter’s mother.

Joshua Koskoff, who represents victims’ families, told reporters that the judge asked specific questions that showed he knew the arguments well. He says he’s glad the State Supreme Court appears to take the case very seriously.

A year ago, a lower court judge sided with Remington’s petition to throw out the lawsuit. The judge argued that a federal law protects gun manufacturers from being sued in most cases, and it would apply in this case, too.

Koskoff says he’s hopeful that the State Supreme Court will let the lawsuit move forward to the discovery phase. That would let him request internal emails, focus group studies, and other materials from Remington. He says that would expose gun marketing tactics for the first time.