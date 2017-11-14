© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Long Island News

ICE Arrests 25 On Long Island, All To Be Deported

WSHU | By Nicola Shannon
Published November 14, 2017 at 10:36 AM EST
icearrestimmigration_iceviaapcharlesreed_170404.jpg
Charles Reed
/
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested 25 people on Long Island as part of a crackdown called Operation Secure Streets. 

Officials say the operation targeted undocumented immigrants who had been convicted of driving while drunk or impaired. 24 of the 25 people arrested had DWI convictions, and some also had been convicted of assault or criminal trespass. Officials also say at least one is an MS-13 gang member.

Those arrested are from Brazil, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and the Ukraine, and are all slated for deportation to their home countries.

The arrests were made over six days earlier this month, and were spread across 17 Long Island communities.

The agency did not name those arrested. 

Long Island NewsLong IslandImmigration and Customs EnforcementMS-13