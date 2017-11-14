ICE Arrests 25 On Long Island, All To Be Deported

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested 25 people on Long Island as part of a crackdown called Operation Secure Streets.

Officials say the operation targeted undocumented immigrants who had been convicted of driving while drunk or impaired. 24 of the 25 people arrested had DWI convictions, and some also had been convicted of assault or criminal trespass. Officials also say at least one is an MS-13 gang member.

Those arrested are from Brazil, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and the Ukraine, and are all slated for deportation to their home countries.

The arrests were made over six days earlier this month, and were spread across 17 Long Island communities.

The agency did not name those arrested.