Southampton Certified As 'Climate Smart Community'

New York State has certified Southampton as the 16th Climate Smart Community in the State. Governor Andrew Cuomo honored the town for its focus on efficient, clean and renewable energy sources.

The Town purchased a solar electric array earlier this year, and completed several facilities that support programs like Long Island Green Homes where residents can get free home energy assessments.

A series of land-use policies that protect wetlands, pine barrens and the local aquifer were also created to reduce the town’s carbon footprint, and landscape maintenance is done using emissions-free techniques.

The Town of Southampton is now eligible to apply for grants up to $250,000 to support additional clean energy projects.