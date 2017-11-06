Peconic Land Trust Works To Preserve Indian Rock

When Noah Hallock built his farmstead in the 1700s, he did so near a massive boulder that stood over 30 feet high and less than a quarter of a mile from Long Island Sound. It was a rock that Native Americans would gather around by, so the English settlers called it Indian Rock.

Hallock’s original home has since been replaced by a modern house, which now sits abandoned. Indian Rock, however, still stands. And a Long Island conservation group now hopes to purchase the land.

Jessie Marcus, a project associate for the Peconic Land Trust, has partnered with local conservation groups and historical societies to raise money and purchase the deteriorated property.

“We’re looking right now at a house that is in fairly poor condition. It’s not livable at the moment. It’s one of the reasons why we think this would be a great opportunity to just open up and create a green space because the house does need to come down.”

She wants to demolish the house and set up an informational kiosk for children and residents to visit and learn about Indian Rock’s history.