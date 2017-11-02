© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Poll: Police Commissioner Sini Leads Suffolk D.A. Race

WSHU | By Nicola Shannon
Published November 2, 2017 at 10:24 AM EDT
timsini_apfrankeltman_171102.jpg
Frank Eltman
/
AP
Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini speaks at a news conference in July in Central Islip, N.Y.

A recent Siena College/Newsday poll found Suffolk Police Commissioner Timothy Sini 14 points ahead of attorney Ray Perini in the race for Suffolk County District Attorney. But the poll also found Suffolk residents don’t seem to know much about either of them.

The poll found that 46 percent of residents favored Sini, a Democrat, while 32 percent chose the Republican Perini. Libertarian Christopher Garvey took 4 percent, and 18 percent said they either had no opinion or hadn’t decided.

But Donald Levy, director of the Siena College Research Institute, says none of the candidates have made much of an impression with voters.

“Over half of voters, 54 percent, simply don't have an opinion about Mr. Sini. Raymond Perini is even less well-known. Three quarters, 76 percent said, you know I just don’t know, I just don’t have an opinion about Mr. Perini.”

The poll was taken over the third week of October and has a 4.4 percent margin of error.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong Island