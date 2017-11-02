Poll: Police Commissioner Sini Leads Suffolk D.A. Race

A recent Siena College/Newsday poll found Suffolk Police Commissioner Timothy Sini 14 points ahead of attorney Ray Perini in the race for Suffolk County District Attorney. But the poll also found Suffolk residents don’t seem to know much about either of them.

The poll found that 46 percent of residents favored Sini, a Democrat, while 32 percent chose the Republican Perini. Libertarian Christopher Garvey took 4 percent, and 18 percent said they either had no opinion or hadn’t decided.

But Donald Levy, director of the Siena College Research Institute, says none of the candidates have made much of an impression with voters.

“Over half of voters, 54 percent, simply don't have an opinion about Mr. Sini. Raymond Perini is even less well-known. Three quarters, 76 percent said, you know I just don’t know, I just don’t have an opinion about Mr. Perini.”

The poll was taken over the third week of October and has a 4.4 percent margin of error.