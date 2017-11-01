Trump Taps Federal Prosecutor John Durham For Connecticut U.S. Attorney

President Donald Trump has picked John Durham to be Connecticut’s next U.S. attorney. Durham is a veteran federal prosecutor, who helped convict corrupt FBI agents in Boston.

Durham, who is in his mid-60s, has served in several positions in the U.S. Attorney’s office in Connecticut. For ten years beginning in 1989, he served as an Acting U.S. Attorney and Deputy U.S. Attorney. In 1999, Durham was assigned to the U.S. Justice Department’s Organized Crime Strike Force in Boston. There he led the high profile prosecution of former FBI Special Agent John Connelly and mob boss James “Whitey” Bulger, and Stephen “The Rifleman” Flemmi.

Durham graduated from Colgate University and the University of Connecticut Law School. He was recommended by Connecticut’s two U.S. senators, Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, both Democrats. If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Durham would replace outgoing Obama appointee Dierdre Daly.