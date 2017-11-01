© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Trump Taps Federal Prosecutor John Durham For Connecticut U.S. Attorney

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published November 1, 2017 at 4:18 PM EDT
johndurham_apbobchild_171101.jpg
Bob Child
/
AP

President Donald Trump has picked John Durham to be Connecticut’s next U.S. attorney. Durham is a veteran federal prosecutor, who helped convict corrupt FBI agents in Boston.

Durham, who is in his mid-60s, has served in several positions in the U.S. Attorney’s office in Connecticut. For ten years beginning in 1989, he served as an Acting U.S. Attorney and Deputy U.S. Attorney. In 1999, Durham was assigned to the U.S. Justice Department’s Organized Crime Strike Force in Boston. There he led the high profile prosecution of former FBI Special Agent John Connelly and mob boss James “Whitey” Bulger, and Stephen “The Rifleman” Flemmi.

Durham graduated from Colgate University and the University of Connecticut Law School. He was recommended by Connecticut’s two U.S. senators, Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, both Democrats. If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Durham would replace outgoing Obama appointee Dierdre Daly.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutDeirdre DalyJohn Durham
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma