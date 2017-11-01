Long Island Think Tank Urges Regional Consolidation Of IDAs

A New York fiscal reserach organization says all eight of Long Island’s Industrial Development Agencies should merge into one.

A report from the Citizens Budget Commission found that New York’s existing IDAs constitute a broken system where local economies compete against each other.

David Friedfel, director of State Studies for the Citizens Budget Commission, advises that IDAs merge at the regional level to coordinate with the governor's regional economic councils.

“And if that was all consolidated under one IDA, it would make it easier to coordinate those projects and ensure that business aren’t playing one town off of a neighbor.”

The report’s plan would merge 107 IDAs in the state into 10, which would include a single IDA for Nassau and Suffolk.

Officials from the Citizens Budget Commission also say IDAs and local development corporations need to improve how they report spending in order to add more accountability to the billions distributed to them.