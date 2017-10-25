MTA Admits Falling Behind On LIRR Repair Projects

The MTA says it has fallen behind on several projects of importance to Long Island Rail Road riders.

MTA Chief Development Officer Janno Lieber says that the agency has to “re-organize and redirect” the East Side Access project to bring the LIRR into Grand Central Terminal by 2022. He told the Capital Program Oversight Committee that while the project is 75 percent complete, the last 25 percent is the hardest.

He also said Amtrak’s plan not to start to repair the East River tunnels damaged in Superstorm Sandy until East Side Access is complete makes sense.

Lieber also said the agency has fallen behind, and has missed several deadlines to install positive train control on Metro North and LIRR trains by the end of next year. He did say they will have enough of the work done to be in compliance with federal law.