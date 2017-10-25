© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

MTA Admits Falling Behind On LIRR Repair Projects

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published October 25, 2017 at 9:04 AM EDT
The MTA says it has fallen behind on several projects of importance to Long Island Rail Road riders.

MTA Chief Development Officer Janno Lieber says that the agency has to “re-organize and redirect” the East Side Access project to bring the LIRR into Grand Central Terminal by 2022. He told the Capital Program Oversight Committee that while the project is 75 percent complete, the last 25 percent is the hardest.

He also said Amtrak’s plan not to start to repair the East River tunnels damaged in Superstorm Sandy until East Side Access is complete makes sense.

Lieber also said the agency has fallen behind, and has missed several deadlines to install positive train control on Metro North and LIRR trains by the end of next year. He did say they will have enough of the work done to be in compliance with federal law.

Long Island NewsTransportationLong IslandLIRRinfrastructure
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
