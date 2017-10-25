© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Blumenthal Calls For More Aid For Puerto Rico

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published October 25, 2017 at 12:00 PM EDT
blumenthal_apjscottapplewhite_171025.jpg
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in September.

The U.S. Senate has passed a bill that would provide an emergency supplemental aid package of more than $36 billion to help Puerto Rico recover from Hurricane Maria.  

Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., says the emergency package isn’t enough and will actually hurt Puerto Rico’s economy.

“The pittance in this supplemental for Puerto Rico is the least we can do. In fact it’s less than the least we can do. Because it actually adds to the debt that Puerto Rico now has. It adds $5 billion to the $74 billion that is owed by Puerto Rico.

This measure must be followed by stronger, more robust steps. The damage done to the island was in the range of $100 billion. That is a rough estimate. That $100 billion must not only be reinvested, it must be used to provide resilience.”   

Blumenthal was speaking on the Senate floor on Tuesday. The $5 billion is a loan program that Puerto Rico can use to take care of basic infrastructure issues. Puerto Rico will have to pay that back.   

Blumenthal is calling on Congress and the Trump administration to appoint a disaster relief czar, “who can cut through the red tape and the bureaucratic lack of cohesion and get this job done, who can tell the Corps of Engineers what the deadlines are and bring together the leadership of Puerto Rico.”

Blumenthal says the U.S. government will shortchange Puerto Rico if it fails to provide more resources and leadership.

Tags

Connecticut NewsRichard BlumenthalConnecticutPuerto RicoHurricane Maria
Ann Lopez
A native of New York City, Ann Lopez, has spent more than 20-years working in journalism. Her career has brought her to Ms. Magazine and Newsday. She also worked at WGBH in Boston as a producer and director for The World, an international radio news magazine show. Ann was the founding producer for WSHU's mid-day talk show, The Full Story. As a Senior Producer, Ann works with the hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered to produce interviews that focus on local topics and issues that our listners care about.
See stories by Ann Lopez