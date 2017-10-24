© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

After Charity Event, Cuomo Knocks Paul Ryan Over Taxes, Healthcare

WSHU | By Karen DeWitt
Published October 24, 2017 at 10:36 AM EDT
paulryan_apjuliejacobson_171024.jpg
Julie Jacobson
/
AP
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., speaks during the 72nd Annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation dinner last week in New York.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had some harsh words for House Speaker Paul Ryan, after the two attended the annual Al Smith dinner in New York City over the weekend.

Cuomo calls the choice of Speaker Ryan as the keynote of the Al Smith dinner, a fundraiser for Catholic charities, ironic.

“Al Smith was a great Democratic governor, championed making life better for children, and Paul Ryan is the speaker who is moving to eliminate health insurance for poor children.”

The House and Senate earlier this month failed to renew funding for the Child Health Plus program. It covers around 330,000 low-income children in New York.

Cuomo says he tried to talk to Ryan about the federal tax overhaul program and a provision to end the deduction for state and local taxes, a proposal the governor says would be a death blow to New York. But he says Ryan didn’t have much to say about it. 

Karen DeWitt
Karen has covered state government and politics for New York State Public Radio, a network of 10 New York and Connecticut stations, since 1990. She is also a regular contributor to the statewide public television program about New York State government, New York Now. She appears on the reporter’s roundtable segment, and interviews newsmakers.
See stories by Karen DeWitt