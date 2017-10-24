After Charity Event, Cuomo Knocks Paul Ryan Over Taxes, Healthcare

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had some harsh words for House Speaker Paul Ryan, after the two attended the annual Al Smith dinner in New York City over the weekend.

Cuomo calls the choice of Speaker Ryan as the keynote of the Al Smith dinner, a fundraiser for Catholic charities, ironic.

“Al Smith was a great Democratic governor, championed making life better for children, and Paul Ryan is the speaker who is moving to eliminate health insurance for poor children.”

The House and Senate earlier this month failed to renew funding for the Child Health Plus program. It covers around 330,000 low-income children in New York.

Cuomo says he tried to talk to Ryan about the federal tax overhaul program and a provision to end the deduction for state and local taxes, a proposal the governor says would be a death blow to New York. But he says Ryan didn’t have much to say about it.