Connecticut News

John Mayer Founds Scholarship For Bridgeport Students

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published October 23, 2017 at 10:25 AM EDT
John Mayer performs on The Search for Everything World Tour at Jones Beach Theater in August in Wantagh, New York.
Scott Roth
Mayer celebrated his father Richard’s 90th birthday by presenting him with a gift that truly keeps on giving, a scholarship for a Bridgeport high school student who aspires to go into education. Richard Mayer worked in the field for more than 40 years.";
John Mayer

Connecticut native, singer-songwriter John Mayer has established a scholarship fund for Bridgeport high school students pursuing a career in education.  

To celebrate his father’s 90th birthday earlier this month, Mayer set up the scholarship in his dad’s name. Richard Mayer was an educational leader in the community for more than 40 years. He also served as the principal of Central High School in Bridgeport for several years.

The scholarship will be administered by Fairfield County's Community Foundation.

Karen Brown, vice president of Innovation and Strategic Learning with the foundation, says the scholarship will award one student $5,000 per year for four years.

“It will specifically be used to support students graduating from the Bridgeport high schools that are going on, aspiring for careers as classroom teachers or educational administrators.”

Brown says they expect to begin receiving applications by March and hope to have a student selected by June.

John Mayer has worked with the foundation for 15 years. He sponsors two more funds that support other projects.  

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation offers 150 other donor-supported scholarships. Each year the foundation distributes about $800,000 in scholarship funds.

Connecticut NewsFairfieldMusicConnecticutPhilanthropy
Ann Lopez
Ann Lopez
