State Supreme Court To Hear Sandy Hook Appeal

Connecticut’s highest court will hear an appeal by families of victims of the 2012 Newtown school shooting who want to sue the maker of the rifle used in the shooting. The families appealed a judge’s decision last year to throw the case out.

The gunmaker Remington manufactured the Bushmaster semi-automatic rifle used in the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, which killed 20 children and six educators. The company says it’s not at fault since the weapon was produced and sold legally. A judge agreed in 2016, saying gunmakers were protected by federal law against claims when people misuse firearms.

The families say the rifle is a military-style weapon and was never meant by use for civilians. The first hearing is scheduled for November 14, a month before the five-year anniversary of the shooting.