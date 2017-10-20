Connecticut Health Exchange Announces New Plans, Pricing

The Board of Directors for Connecticut’s Health Insurance Exchange met on Thursday to discuss the latest plans for the upcoming open enrollment period.

Ann Lopes, with the exchange, Access Health CT, says there are 38 plans for people to enroll in and some might find surprising pricing.

“Actually there are going to be two counties in which a gold plan will be less expensive than the silver plan. Those are in Hartford and Middlesex Counties.”

Lopes says Access Health has updated its website to make it easier to compare plans on more than just price.

“Consumers do need to consider the entire package and not just the price point. It’s important to take a look at what benefits, formulary, network, etc., is associated with each of these plans.”

Open enrollment begins November 1.