Yale Students Win Design Competition With The ‘Urban Canopy’

Two Yale University students are transforming two New Haven street parking spaces into temporary public spaces.

The students won a design competition held by community program goNewHavengo.

The students, Misha Semenov and Kassandra Leiva, designed an Urban Canopy that incorporates seating, bicycle parking, and a small place to play.

Abby Cheskis, with goNewHavengo, said, “Being able to transform a parking space into a place where people can rest their feet, people can engage, even play, is something that goNewHavengo thinks would benefit the overall community. And we think that having that design come from the people who live in these areas and who live in the city is the best way to make it something that people are actually going to use and enjoy.”

The students will work with the city of New Haven to build it.