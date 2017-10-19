© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

New York's First Openly Gay Judge Sworn In

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published October 19, 2017 at 9:48 AM EDT
judgepaulfeinman_aphanspennink_171018.jpg
Hans Pennink
/
AP
Friends and family applaud as New York Court of Appeals Associate Judge Paul Feinman, center, is confirmed by the Senate on the last day of the legislative session in June in Albany, N.Y.

The New York Court of Appeals has its first openly gay judge.

Judge Paul Feinman was sworn in to fill the vacancy on New York’s highest court. He was praised by both Republicans and Democrats during his confirmation in June.

A judge for more than 20 years, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called Feinman a “trailblazer” dedicated to the causes of justice and fairness.

Feinman, who grew up in Nassau County, says he has fully recovered from leukemia following stem cell transplants.

Feinman fills the vacancy created by the death of Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam earlier this year.

Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
