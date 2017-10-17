Brookhaven To Receive $5.8 Million For Emergency Preparedness

U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York announced that the Town of Brookhaven will receive nearly $6 million in federal funding for emergency operation upgrades.

Brookhaven Town Supervisor Ed Romaine says the new equipment will help keep the town safe during future storms.

FEMA will allocate $5.8 million to upgrade the town’s emergency operations center and purchase emergency response equipment, including portable generators, dump trucks and wood chippers for debris removal.

The funding is part of a program that helps states and local governments implement long-term measures to protect residents and property from natural disasters.