Long Island News

Brookhaven To Receive $5.8 Million For Emergency Preparedness

WSHU | By Jay Shah
Published October 17, 2017 at 11:30 AM EDT
femabrocklong_apcliffowen_171017.jpg
Cliff Owen
/
AP
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Brock Long delivers update on federal actions to support Hurricane Irma response in Washington in September.

U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York announced that the Town of Brookhaven will receive nearly $6 million in federal funding for emergency operation upgrades.

Brookhaven Town Supervisor Ed Romaine says the new equipment will help keep the town safe during future storms.

FEMA will allocate $5.8 million to upgrade the town’s emergency operations center and purchase emergency response equipment, including portable generators, dump trucks and wood chippers for debris removal.

The funding is part of a program that helps states and local governments implement long-term measures to protect residents and property from natural disasters.

