© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

National Grid Hosts STEM Event For Aspiring Engineers

WSHU | By Jay Shah
Published October 11, 2017 at 3:13 PM EDT
stemengineeringrobots_apjohnminchillo_171011.jpg
John Minchillo
/
AP

The utility company National Grid wants to develop local science and engineering talent for the Long Island workforce. As part of Careers in Energy Week, Long Island high school students learned about electrical and mechanical engineering careers, watched live demonstrations and attended a career fair.

The program aims to create a pipeline into the renewable energy sector for students interested in STEM subjects.

Abigail Cushing, a junior at Syosset High School, said, “When I was little, I was building things. I’ve always kind of had a decision that I wanted to do something with electrical or building and stuff like that. I think this does give me more excitement to go forth with it and do it.”

National Grid New York President Ken Daly spoke at the event, saying that now is the perfect time to enter the field.

“The key message for these students is that this is the best time ever in the energy industry. The reason is because we’re focused on clean, green, renewable energy. And the students are going to pay a key role in that future.”

Tags

Long Island NewsEnergyLong IslandbusinessSTEM