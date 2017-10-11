© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut ACLU Criticizes ESPN For Anchor’s Suspension

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published October 11, 2017 at 9:52 AM EDT
jemelehill_apjohnsalangsang_171011.jpg
John Salangsang
/
Invision via AP

The American Civil Liberties Union of Connecticut says it condemns Bristol-based ESPN for suspending anchor Jemele Hill after she shared her thoughts about NFL protests on her personal social media page.

Jemele Hill was suspended for two weeks on Monday after she posted a tweet targeting Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Jones stated that players who disrespect the flag by kneeling during the national anthem would be benched. In a series of tweets, Hill suggested that fans who disagree with Jones should boycott the team’s advertisers. She later clarified that she wasn’t calling for an NFL boycott.  

David McGuire, executive director of the ACLU of Connecticut, says state laws protect Hill’s right to express her personal views outside of the workplace.   

“Connecticut law is more protective than federal law and many other states where private companies have the right to reprimand employees for on-the-job speech that is not consistent with the employer. But on the converse, private companies are not able to go after employees that’s in their personal space, whether that be outside the company orally or in their personal media account.”

McGuire says ESPN should reconsider its policy that he says punishes a journalist for siding with the First Amendment and against racism.

Connecticut NewsConnecticutESPNSportsFootballJemele HillNFL Protests
Ann Lopez
A native of New York City, Ann Lopez, has spent more than 20-years working in journalism. Her career has brought her to Ms. Magazine and Newsday. She also worked at WGBH in Boston as a producer and director for The World, an international radio news magazine show. Ann was the founding producer for WSHU's mid-day talk show, The Full Story. As a Senior Producer, Ann works with the hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered to produce interviews that focus on local topics and issues that our listners care about.
