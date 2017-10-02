Connecticut GOP To Attempt Budget Veto Override

Connecticut lawmakers are expected to be back at the state Capitol on Tuesday with an attempt to override Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy's veto of the Republican-backed budget. The governor claims the GOP budget is not balanced and would add to the state’s deficit.

Connecticut is the last state in the nation without a budget for the fiscal year that began on July 1. Republicans passed their budget two weeks ago with the help of votes from a handful of Democrats in both the House and Senate. But Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz of Berlin says it’s not certain Republicans will have the support of Democrats to get the two-thirds vote needed to override Malloy’s veto.

“I think the path forward for all us, even the ones that garnered votes for their particular budget, is to come to a compromise that will at least gather the majority of members in the House and the Senate and get the governor’s signature.”

Aresimowicz says a target date for that would be mid-October. Republicans, including House Minority leader Themis Klarides of Derby, say they already have a bipartisan budget.

“I think there is a responsibility by the legislators in this building to override this veto and move forward. The cuts that have to face this state, education-wise, municipal aid-wise, social service-wise, etc., and the list goes on, that this state will face after October 1st, are unacceptable. And there is another way to do this.”

Malloy has been in charge of state spending under his limited executive authority since July 1. And that’s resulted in cities and towns facing cuts in state aid. This month 85 school districts expect to see their share of state education grants cut to zero while 54 others would see significant cuts. However, it’s uncertain if this will actually happen.

Connecticut faces a projected $3.5 billion deficit over the next two fiscal years.