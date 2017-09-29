Susan Rice Talks Diplomacy Under Trump At Fairfield University Forum

Former Obama administration U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice was in Connecticut last night. She told an audience at Fairfield University that U.S. security is in jeopardy if the Trump administration follows through on threats to abandon the Iran nuclear deal.

Speaking to a packed auditorium at Fairfield University’s Quick Center, Rice warned that abandoning the Iran deal would be a big mistake.

“This would only leave the United States isolated, Iran perfectly free to pursue a nuclear weapon unconstrained. The sanctions, which we worked so hard over so many years to establish, in tatters. The only winner would be the Ayatollah in Iran.”

Rice also warned about escalating hostile rhetoric with North Korea.

“Rather than issuing bombastic threats and stooping to Kim Jong Un’s level, rather than unnerving South Korea with threats, and rather than talking up preventive war, we should be approaching the very real North Korean threat calmly and rationally.”

She said President Trump’s apparent disdain for diplomacy should not discourage ordinary citizens.

“As citizens, you can serve as informal ambassadors through tourism, study abroad programs and cultural exchanges. American corporations and civil society groups can help demonstrate that the United States remains committed to our integration into the global economy and to our democratic principles.”

Rice said having more friends around the world will help the U.S. be more secure.