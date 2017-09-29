Islip Man Dies From West Nile Virus, First In 7 Years

A man from the town of Islip in Suffolk County died from the West Nile virus this month. This is the first death associated with the virus since 2010.

Suffolk County health officials say the man, who was over 50, first experienced symptoms in August and was hospitalized in mid-September.

There have been three other West Nile cases in the county this year, one from Brookhaven and two from Smithtown. All three are expected to recover fully.

West Nile is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito. Symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, skin rash and swollen lymph glands.

People over 50 with chronic illness or compromised immune systems are most at risk.