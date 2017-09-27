Republicans To Malloy: Sign The Budget, Already

Republican legislative leaders in Connecticut once again urged Governor Dannel Malloy to sign the budget that cleared both chambers of the legislature earlier this month.

At an event in Hamden on Wednesday, Republican State Senator George Logan of Ansonia said that if Malloy vetoes the budget, he will be turning his back on children, seniors, and disabled people,

“Governor Malloy has the chance to put party politics aside and sign this budget and set us in the right direction. By vetoing this budget, considering vetoing this budget, if he vetoes this budget, we will have chaos in Connecticut.”

Malloy has said that he will veto the spending plan that was crafted by Republicans and won the backing of some Democratic lawmakers. He says it raises taxes, defunds pensions and takes state money away from struggling school districts.

Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano said that the legislature has the “moral obligation” to override a gubernatorial veto. Under state law, it would take a two-thirds vote of the legislature to override Malloy’s veto.