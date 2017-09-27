Federal Deadline Forces Connecticut Lawmakers To Act On Hospital Tax

Connecticut lawmakers are likely to be back in Hartford before the end of the week to vote on a bill to raise taxes on hospitals. State legislative leaders announced this after bipartisan budget negotiations with Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy on Tuesday.

The hospital tax increase is a key component of Republican and Democratic budget plans. It is needed to leverage more federal dollars. But that could be in jeopardy if there’s no state budget agreement by the end of the month. Governor Malloy says that’s why lawmakers cannot delay in taking action on a standalone bill.

“To be effective it should be done by Friday evening.”

House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, a Derby Republican, says legislative leaders agree.

“We needed to do something that allowed the hospital tax issue that was included in both of our budgets to move forward. We certainly don’t want hospitals to lose money.”

The tax deal with the Connecticut Hospital Association was negotiated by Governor Malloy earlier this month. It raises the annual taxes on hospitals from $556 million to $900 million. That allow state hospitals to qualify for an additional $365 million in federal Medicaid reimbursements. But it needs to be enacted before October 1.

Budget negotiations between Governor Malloy and state legislative leaders continue Wednesday afternoon.