Malloy Warns UConn Avery Point Could Close Under GOP Budget

Connecticut Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy is ramping up his campaign against the GOP budget passed by the state General Assembly. On Monday Malloy held an event at UConn’s satellite campus at Avery Point in Groton to criticize the GOP for cutting funds to UConn.

Malloy is claiming that $300 million in cuts to UConn in the GOP budget could lead to the closure of UConn’s Avery Point campus. Joined by UConn President Susan Herbst, Malloy urged the faculty and 700 students to protest to GOP lawmakers, including their state Senator Heather Somers of Groton.

“And make sure they are aware of the damage that they’re about to inflict, perhaps on you. Let’s fight this, okay?”

Malloy said the GOP budget cuts would jeopardize UConn’s standing as one of the best state research universities in the country.

“We cannot allow this budget to take a gigantic step in destroying the University of Connecticut and rolling back all of the wonderful progress that has been made throughout its history.”

Malloy promised the students he would veto the GOP budget when it reaches his desk.

In response, state Senator Somers released a statement saying UConn has ways to raise money to make to make up for the cuts that are not available to other state agencies. State Senate Republican President Len Fasano of North Haven blamed UConn President Herbst for an inability to handle the school’s finances.

The contentious words come as Malloy and legislative leaders from both parties are scheduled to begin meeting to work on a compromise for a state budget that’s already almost three months late.