Concern Grows For Connecticut Residents With Relatives In Puerto Rico

Days after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, people on the U.S. mainland are still finding it difficult to get information about relatives on the island.

Maria Valle, a Puerto Rican who has lived in Bridgeport, Connecticut, since 1959, was at the mayor’s office Friday afternoon to discuss relief efforts for the island. She was concerned because she hadn’t heard from her husband since he had sent a text the day before the storm.

And then this happened.

“My nephew called me a minute ago and said he’s ok. He’s helping others cut down trees. And so my husband is fine, thank god and he’s helping others. And here I am worried sick.”

Seven percent of Connecticut’s population is of Puerto Rican descent, the highest percentage of any state in the nation.