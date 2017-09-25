© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Concern Grows For Connecticut Residents With Relatives In Puerto Rico

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published September 25, 2017 at 12:39 PM EDT
hurricanemaria_apcarlosgiusti_170925.jpg
Carlos Giusti
/
AP
A family helps clean the road after Hurricane Maria hit the eastern region of the island, in Humacao, Puerto Rico, last week.

Days after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, people on the U.S. mainland are still finding it difficult to get information about relatives on the island.  

Maria Valle, a Puerto Rican who has lived in Bridgeport, Connecticut, since 1959, was at the mayor’s office Friday afternoon to discuss relief efforts for the island. She was concerned because she hadn’t heard from her husband since he had sent a text the day before the storm.

And then this happened.

“My nephew called me a minute ago and said he’s ok. He’s helping others cut down trees. And so my husband is fine, thank god and he’s helping others. And here I am worried sick.”

Seven percent of Connecticut’s population is of Puerto Rican descent, the highest percentage of any state in the nation.  

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutPuerto RicoHurricane Maria
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma