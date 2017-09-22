© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Stony Brook Will Host First 'CommUniversity Day'

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published September 22, 2017 at 4:09 PM EDT
Stony Brook University

Stony Brook University will reach out to its neighbors tomorrow afternoon when it hosts its first “Comm-University” Day.

Joan Dickinson, Director of Community Affairs, says residents don’t realize that Stony Brook has an “open” campus, and that they are more than welcome not only to cultural and sports events, but also to use the resources of the various schools.

“Being a good neighbor is very important to Stony Brook University. An event like this gives us a chance to interact with our neighbors.”

Dickinson says many in the community don’t know what the school does.

The event is free. There will be demonstrations from professors and researchers, mini-lectures, entertainment and food.

Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
