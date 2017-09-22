Stony Brook Will Host First 'CommUniversity Day'

Stony Brook University will reach out to its neighbors tomorrow afternoon when it hosts its first “Comm-University” Day.

Joan Dickinson, Director of Community Affairs, says residents don’t realize that Stony Brook has an “open” campus, and that they are more than welcome not only to cultural and sports events, but also to use the resources of the various schools.

“Being a good neighbor is very important to Stony Brook University. An event like this gives us a chance to interact with our neighbors.”

Dickinson says many in the community don’t know what the school does.

The event is free. There will be demonstrations from professors and researchers, mini-lectures, entertainment and food.