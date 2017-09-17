New Haven's Pride Weekend: Celebrating A 'Culture Of Love'

New Haven’s Pride Weekend is unlike many Pride celebrations across the country, both because it’s in September and because there’s more than just a parade.

“New Haven has a very unique way of doing Pride, rather than one parade, it’s sort of a full weekend of events, including this block party here which is the main event.”

That was Jack Perkins Davidson, a minister at Spring Glen Church. He was one of many spiritual leaders at the block party in downtown New Haven who wanted to let LGBTQ people in the crowd that it is possible to be who they are and still find a religion that will accept them.

“I wanna make sure that people who have been hurt by those loud harmful voices get to hear us say you are loved for who you are as you are.”

Hundreds of people came to this year’s block party. James Hampton from the Connecticut Gay Men’s Chorus says that the entire weekend was for everyone, regardless of sexuality.

“Even if you’re not gay, even if you’re straight, if you’re just open to this culture, the culture of love really. And it’s really just to show that and to show who we are, and represent just the goodness in all of us.”