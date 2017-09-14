New Haven Gears Up For Gay Pride

New Haven’s pride parade is coming up on Saturday. It’s part of a weekend of events celebrating the New Haven area’s LGBTQ community.

New Haven’s Pride Weekend is similar to many pride weekends across the nation, with one exception: it’s in September.

Patrick Dunn, the parade’s main organizer and the director of the New Haven Pride Center, says there are two reasons the city holds it in the fall.

“June, which is Pride Month, essentially three of the weekends are already taken up by Boston, New York, and Providence. So we don’t want to compete. The other reason is New Haven is an extremely student-oriented city, we have six academic institutions. We wanna make sure that Pride is at a time that we can invite our whole community to the table, which includes a third of our population, which is students.”

Regardless of the time of year, Dunn says that Pride is a time to celebrate and honor the history and culture of LGBTQ people and one of the only times in the year that everyone in the LGBTQ community can come together.

“Pride is this great public showing of a strength in the community, and has a lot of power not just for the people in the community, but for the people that might be a part of the community but not ready to come out.”

This year’s events include a queer walking history tour, a drag queen brunch, and of course, the parade.

More information can be found on PRIDE New Haven's Facebook page.