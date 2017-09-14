© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Cuomo Installs Gang Violence Prevention Unit In Suffolk Schools

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published September 14, 2017 at 10:31 AM EDT
cuomogangviolence_cuomokevinpcoughlin_170914.jpg
Kevin P. Coughlin
/
Office of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, surrounded by Suffolk County officials, announced Wednesday that New York State Police will be deployed to 10 Suffolk County schools for gang prevention efforts.

On Wednesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y., said he will send state troopers into Suffolk County schools to help stamp out the MS-13 gang.

Ten state troopers will go to ten different schools to train and assist teachers and administrators to identify gang members, and at-risk students.

“The breeding ground is the schools. And schools are where a lot of these gangs actually operate. That’s where they recruit, that’s where they intimidate, that’s where they meet: in the schools.”

Cuomo would not identify the specific schools the troopers will be sent to, but they will be in the Brentwood, Central Islip, Huntington, Longwood, Wyandanch, and the South Country Central School Districts.

“This is a problem that the school system does not deal with. If you are a schoolteacher, you are not a person equipped to deal with gang violence. It’s not in your job description.”

Cuomo made his announcement on the first anniversary of the murders of two teenage girls at the hands of MS-13 members. Suffolk County police say the gang is responsible for 17 murders in the County since January of 2016.

