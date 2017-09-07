© 2021 WSHU
Metro-North To End Gender Identification On Monthly Passes

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published September 7, 2017 at 1:58 PM EDT
metronorthticketcrop_flickrmegstewart_170907.jpg
Meg Stewart
/
Flickr
A Metro-North monthly pass from 2014 shows the cardholder is female, as indicated by the "F" at top.

Metro-North Railroad says it will stop asking customers to choose a gender when they buy monthly passes.

For years, riders had to choose their gender at the ticket booth, and their passes would be printed with a small “M” or “F” for male or female.

Metro-North says the gender markings were intended as an extra identification step to stop riders from letting other people use their monthly passes to ride for free. A Metro-North spokesperson said the railroad concluded after months of study that it was no longer effective or necessary.

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy called the move a step forward. He said antiquated gender norms shouldn’t be used as a method of personal identification.

The railroad plans to reprogram ticket machines to stop asking riders to choose a gender some time this month.

