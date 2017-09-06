Fairfield County's Only Medical Marijuana Dispensary Wants To Move To Norwalk

Fairfield County’s only medical marijuana dispensary is looking to move its operations from Bethel to Norwalk in order to serve more patients.

Angela D’Amico, who owns Compassionate Care Center in Bethel, says that relocating her business to the area would not only be beneficial to her, but to her patients. D’Amico says she has 500 patients from Norwalk alone.

“The majority of our patients come from lower Fairfield County, so I am looking at different options to possible relocate, so that the majority of the patients don’t have to commute, ya know, over 40 minutes, and so I can be more centrally located. I think it would be advantageous for Norwalk to have that.”

Hers was the first dispensary to open in Connecticut in 2014. Around that time, several lower Fairfield County towns issued moratoriums on medical marijuana dispensaries due to concerns about having them near residential areas. D’Amico says she’s trying to change the way people think about these dispensaries.

“We run the dispensary as a wellness center. We dispense cannabis, along with nutritional counseling, we do yoga, we do reiki, we do massage, and we treat the mind, body, spirit.”

Earlier this summer, the Norwalk Zoning Commission gave the green light for people to apply for a permit, though they aren’t considering applications before October 30.

There are nine medical marijuana dispensaries throughout the state of Connecticut, and over 19,000 patients.