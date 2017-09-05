'Summer Of Hell' Officially Over

The “Summer of Hell” is officially over. Even if it never materialized.

With track work at Penn Station having been completed, the Long Island Rail Road went back to its normal schedule on Tuesday.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo credits the emergency plan put in place by MTA management.

Over the past eight weeks, service into Penn was reduced by 20 percent. That has now been restored.

Reduced fares to Hunters Point and Atlantic Terminal are now discontinued. Also discontinued: the ferry service from Glen Cove.

The special “Park and Rides” are also closed.

Amtrak says the work was done on time and on budget. They will do more work over the next few months, but that will be done overnight and on weekends.