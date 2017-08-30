Anti-Muslim And Anti-Immigrant Flyers Found In Norwalk

Police in Norwalk, Connecticut, say they were notified of anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant flyers posted on the windshields of cars in the Park Kwik Webster Lot on Saturday night.

The flyers said that Allah was an extraterrestrial that received powers from the daily prayers of Muslims and that immigrants needed to be banned and they and their families needed to be sent back to where they came from.

Farhan Memon, a board member with the Al-Madany Islamic Center of Norwalk, told The Hour that he was shocked by the flyer’s contents and that they spread misinformation about Islam.

In another incident last Saturday, a public high school in Stamford was defaced with swastikas and other anti-Semitic graffiti.