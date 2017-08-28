In Stonington, An Ancient Art Brings Music To Life
In a small church in one corner of Connecticut, a massive musical project has been underway this summer.
Calvary Episcopal Church in Stonington is installing a new organ.
The more than half-million-dollar project began as a gift from a former member of the choir in memory of her brother.
The organ itself took about eight months to create at the shop of builder Richards Fowkes in Tennessee.
Then, last month, it was painstakingly disassembled, and the tens of thousands of parts were trucked up to Connecticut, where construction began once again.
After all the pipes are installed and the instrument is "voiced," the Chandler McIvor memorial organ is scheduled to get its blessing and dedication in December.