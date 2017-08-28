© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

In Stonington, An Ancient Art Brings Music To Life

WSHU | By Harriet Jones
Published August 28, 2017 at 9:55 AM EDT
josephripka_wnprharrietjones_170828_0.JPG
Harriet Jones
/
WNPR
Organist Joseph Ripka at the instrument at Calvary Church.

In a small church in one corner of Connecticut, a massive musical project has been underway this summer.

Calvary Episcopal Church in Stonington is installing a new organ.

The more than half-million-dollar project began as a gift from a former member of the choir in memory of her brother.

organcaseconstruction_wnprhj_170828_0.jpg
Credit Harriet Jones / WNPR
The organ's case begins to take shape in the loft.

The organ itself took about eight months to create at the shop of builder Richards Fowkes in Tennessee.

Then, last month, it was painstakingly disassembled, and the tens of thousands of parts were trucked up to Connecticut, where construction began once again.

organ2_wnprhj_170828_0.JPG
Credit Harriet Jones / WNPR
The facade is complete at Calvary Church.

After all the pipes are installed and the instrument is "voiced," the Chandler McIvor memorial organ is scheduled to get its blessing and dedication in December.

