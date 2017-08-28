In Stonington, An Ancient Art Brings Music To Life

In a small church in one corner of Connecticut, a massive musical project has been underway this summer.

Calvary Episcopal Church in Stonington is installing a new organ.

The more than half-million-dollar project began as a gift from a former member of the choir in memory of her brother.

Credit Harriet Jones / WNPR The organ's case begins to take shape in the loft.

The organ itself took about eight months to create at the shop of builder Richards Fowkes in Tennessee.

Then, last month, it was painstakingly disassembled, and the tens of thousands of parts were trucked up to Connecticut, where construction began once again.

Credit Harriet Jones / WNPR The facade is complete at Calvary Church.

After all the pipes are installed and the instrument is "voiced," the Chandler McIvor memorial organ is scheduled to get its blessing and dedication in December.