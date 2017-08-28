© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut Democrats Seek Regulations For Urgent Care Centers

WSHU | By Anthony Moaton
Published August 28, 2017 at 12:20 PM EDT
Connecticut lawmakers want to begin regulating urgent care centers. But first they have to start with defining what they are.

Urgent care centers are hard to define. They can range from a doctor’s office open late for walk-ins to a fully staffed clinic run like an emergency room.

In their proposed budget, Democratic lawmakers put in a provision to license urgent care centers. They say it is not about generating money in licensing fees, but to regulate a growing industry.

The Malloy administration supports the licensing requirement, saying it would promote public health and help the Department of Social Services control health care costs.

Anthony Moaton
Anthony Moaton is a former fellow at WSHU.
See stories by Anthony Moaton