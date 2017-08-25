© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Long Island's Northwell Health Will Leave New York State Insurance Market

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published August 25, 2017 at 3:24 PM EDT

On Long Island, Northwell Health says it will close its Obamacare subsidiary due to the uncertainty in the health insurance market. They will remove it from the New York State insurance market in 2018.

CareConnect has 126-thousand individual and small-group insurance policies. Slightly more than half are on Long Island. They will remain covered until transferred to new providers.

Northwell said CareConnect is unprofitable due to payments into the risk-adjustment pool. It also said the federal government has reneged on its payments.

CareConnect was the first insurance company in the state owned by a healthcare provider.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong Islandhealth insurance
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
See stories by Terry Sheridan