Long Island State Veterans Home Gets First Modernized Unit

The first modernized unit at the Long Island State Veterans Home opened on Friday. Called Operation Rejuvenation, it began in 2014 to renovate the Long Island State Veterans Home, a skilled nursing facility in Suffolk County.

The home received a grant of 12.5 million dollars from the Department of Veteran Affairs, and New York State will provide about half in matching funds.

Fred Sganga, executive director of the veterans’ home, says it has served over six thousand veterans since opening in 1991.

“And in those 26 years, our building sustained a lot of wear and tear as we’ve provided great quality of care and great quality of life to the brave men and women whose personal sacrifice has protected the freedoms we all enjoy today.”

The restored unit features a modern nursing station, accessible dining area and energy efficient lighting. The other eleven units will feature the same updates as well.

Officials say Operation Rejuvenation will end by 2020.