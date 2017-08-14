Malloy: Without Budget, Education Cuts Are Unavoidable

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy is again warning that some of the state’s wealthier communities may see cuts to state aid for public education if lawmakers fail to reach a budget agreement before the end of the month.

Connecticut has been without a budget since July 1. That has required Governor Malloy to take charge of state spending under his limited executive authority. Malloy says there will have to be cuts to state aid to cities and towns, and education funding will take a hit.

“It’s the state government that has to assure, not necessarily pay for, has to assure a free public education. That’s our constitutional requirement. And that may mean that there is a differentiated impact based on the ability of those communities themselves to provide a free education.”

On Friday, Malloy met with Joe DeLong, executive director of the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities, and Elizabeth Gara, the executive director of the Connecticut Council of Small Towns.

DeLong says, “Our belief in a perfect world is that we would make some structural changes at the municipal level, that our municipalities could compete better economically and really create a better situation for the entire state of Connecticut. And as I expressed to the governor, there is a lot more to that than simply shifting money around.”

Malloy says he’s requested a report on municipal fund balances for all Connecticut cities and towns. He says that will be a factor, but not the sole factor, in determining how much state money will be provided for public education to each community.

He says by the end of August notices will go out to the cities and towns that would be adversely affected. State funding would be sent to municipalities by the end of September.

Lawmakers are finding it hard to agree on a plan that would close a projected $3.5 billion deficit in the state’s two-year budget. A budget agreement would supersede Malloy’s plan.

House Democrats had proposed a sales tax increase. But Democrat Malloy and Republican lawmakers say they won’t accept new taxes.