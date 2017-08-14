Blumenthal Announces $300,000 Grant To Prevent Opioid Abuse

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., has announced a $300,000 federal grant to help prevent opioid abuse by teenage girls in Connecticut.

Talking about the grant at the Wheeler Family Health and Wellness Center in Bristol on Monday, Blumenthal said prevention is the key to combatting the opioid epidemic.

“This grant will enable trained people to go out to where young people or others are and basically talk to them. And learn whether they are at risk. And if they are in jeopardy, to provide them with a kind of assistance they need to prevent addiction before it actually occurs.”

Blumenthal said the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services grant money is available because of the recent defeat of Congressional Republican attempts to repeal Obamacare.

“The defeat of cruel and costly proposals that would have eliminated the Affordable Care Act, in effect repealed it, enables us now to go forward with improvements to that program. I hope those improvements will expand the kind of care, both quantity and quality provided by Connecticut’s federally qualified health centers.”

The federal grant to Wheeler Family Health and Wellness Center is to be used over a three-year period. It will pay to train physicians, youth service providers and others on how to talk with teenage girls about the dangers of opioid abuse and addiction.

Wheeler Health and Wellness provides primary health serves to more than 22,000 patients in central Connecticut.