Oyster Bay Moves To Single-Stream Recycling

Officials in the Town of Oyster Bay on Long Island say a new single-stream recycling program will have both a positive environmental impact and benefit taxpayers.

The town currently operates on a dual-stream system that requires residents to separate paper and cardboard from metals, glass and plastics.

Single-stream recycling requires less work on the part of residents. Items are separated in the facility instead of at the curb.

Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino says the new program will generate up to $2 million in revenue.

The town currently pays almost $36 per ton to have someone pick up all non-paper recyclables and receives $45 per ton for paper goods.

Under the new program, the town will receive $25 per ton for all recycled goods.