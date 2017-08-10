© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

New York Proposes New Regulations To Medical Marijuana Program

WSHU | By Kunal Kohli
Published August 10, 2017 at 2:22 PM EDT
medicalmarijuana_aphavendaley_170810.jpg
Haven Daley
/
AP
Customers buy products at a medical marijuana dispensary in Calif..

The New York State Department of Health has proposed new regulations to improve the Medical Marijuana Program.

More types of marijuana products, such as chewables and lozenges, will now be allowed. Some types of non-smokable ground-up plants will be available.

And the four-hour course to allow practitioners to certify patients has been reduced to just two hours.

The regulations will be published in the New York State Register on August 23 and will go into effect next month after a 30-day comment period.

New York State legalized medical marijuana last year and 26,000 patients are in the Medical Marijuana Program.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandNew Yorkmedical marijuana