New York Proposes New Regulations To Medical Marijuana Program

The New York State Department of Health has proposed new regulations to improve the Medical Marijuana Program.

More types of marijuana products, such as chewables and lozenges, will now be allowed. Some types of non-smokable ground-up plants will be available.

And the four-hour course to allow practitioners to certify patients has been reduced to just two hours.

The regulations will be published in the New York State Register on August 23 and will go into effect next month after a 30-day comment period.

New York State legalized medical marijuana last year and 26,000 patients are in the Medical Marijuana Program.