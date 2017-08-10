Buying Cigarettes In NYC? That’ll Be $13, Please.

The minimum price for a pack of cigarettes in New York City is about to jump to $13 as a part of a series of legislation aimed to reduce smoking.

The New York City Council passed seven bills that include the 25 percent price hike on cigarettes and a 10 percent tax on all other tobacco products.

They also ban e-cigarettes from areas with smoking bans and further regulate cigarette retailers.

Mayor Bill de Blasio supports the bills but has not announced when he will sign them.

On the state level, New York has the highest cigarette tax in the country, as it charges an additional $4.35 per pack. Connecticut has the second highest, charging an extra $3.90 per pack.