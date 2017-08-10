Blumenthal Briefs State Officials On Tick-Borne Disease Working Group

The Trump administration is putting together its new Tick-Borne Disease Working Group. It’s the brainchild of Democratic Senators Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut.

Blumenthal discussed the working group at a meeting before the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station in New Haven on Wednesday.

Blumenthal says the working group will be made up of researchers, physicians, and patients.

He says it’s important that patients are included so they can have their voices heard as the federal government tries to address this issue.

Nationally, Lyme Disease cases have tripled since 2011 to about 30,000 cases a year.

Blumenthal says nominees to the working group will be named later this year.