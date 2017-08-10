© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Blumenthal Briefs State Officials On Tick-Borne Disease Working Group

WSHU | By Anthony Moaton
Published August 10, 2017 at 11:48 AM EDT
lyme_apvictoriaarocho_170810.jpg
Victoria Arocho
/
AP
A deer tick under a microscope in the entomology lab at the University of Rhode Island in South Kingstown, R.I.

The Trump administration is putting together its new Tick-Borne Disease Working Group. It’s the brainchild of Democratic Senators Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut.

Blumenthal discussed the working group at a meeting before the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station in New Haven on Wednesday.

Blumenthal says the working group will be made up of researchers, physicians, and patients.

He says it’s important that patients are included so they can have their voices heard as the federal government tries to address this issue.

Nationally, Lyme Disease cases have tripled since 2011 to about 30,000 cases a year.

Blumenthal says nominees to the working group will be named later this year.

Tags

NewsRichard BlumenthalKirsten GillibrandLong IslandConnecticutLyme Disease
Anthony Moaton
Anthony Moaton is a former fellow at WSHU.
See stories by Anthony Moaton
Related Content
Load More