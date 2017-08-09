New York Third In Nation For Wind Energy

A new report by the federal government finds that New York is third in the nation for the number of wind energy projects built since 2003. The state produces more than 1,800 megawatts. A single megawatt is enough to power 360 to 500 homes.

Jose Zayas, director for the Wind Energy Technologies Office at the U.S. Energy Department, says, “New York continues to grow its wind energy portfolio, and that’s really driven by economics and other state specific considerations that have been given through the renewable portfolio standards. Everything in terms of economics, reliability, performance, resource potential, all those variables really present a case why wind should have a strong presence in our energy landscape.”

The Long Island Power Authority announced a 90-megawatt wind farm off the Rhode Island coast last year. More offshore developments are planned for Long Island’s South Shore.

New York wants 50 percent of the state’s energy to come from renewable sources by 2030.