L.I. Center Will Offer Medical Care To Those In Treatment For Drug Abuse

The Family Service League on Long Island plans to build a facility in Bay Shore where those in treatment for drug abuse or mental illness can receive medical care for themselves and their children.

The $7 million Health and Wellness Center was approved last month by the Suffolk County Economic Development Corporation.

Family Service League Vice President for Development Jonathan Chenkin says the center will be a great asset to some of the most vulnerable members of the public.

“On average, a person with severe mental illness lives 25 years less than someone without. So having this comprehensive healthcare model really changes the way they live and adapt in our society.”

Chenkin says the center will be staffed with doctors as part of a partnership with Northwell Health’s Southside Hospital.

“We currently have an incredible collaborative healthcare program with Southside Northwell and the model is working so well, and having such an impact on people with severe mental illness and covering all of their needs — including their physical needs — that we really felt, based on the outcomes of this model that we would like to expand it.”

The league expects the center to treat up to 400 people a year.