© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Schumer Says Cuts To NOAA Satellites Endanger Tri-State Area

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published August 8, 2017 at 11:09 AM EDT
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y.
Jacquelyn Martin
/
AP

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., says a Republican proposal to cut funds for weather satellites is a direct threat to the tri-state area.

The House of Representatives proposed a $369 million cut to NOAA’s satellite program. Schumer says the satellites gather 85 percent of the data used by forecasters to predict and track hurricanes and nor’easters.

Schumer points to recent forecasts that predict a busier than normal hurricane season in the Northeast.

He says the forecasts help cities and states better prepare for floods and other storm related damage.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandNew YorkweatherNOAAChuck Schumer
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
See stories by Terry Sheridan