Schumer Says Cuts To NOAA Satellites Endanger Tri-State Area

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., says a Republican proposal to cut funds for weather satellites is a direct threat to the tri-state area.

The House of Representatives proposed a $369 million cut to NOAA’s satellite program. Schumer says the satellites gather 85 percent of the data used by forecasters to predict and track hurricanes and nor’easters.

Schumer points to recent forecasts that predict a busier than normal hurricane season in the Northeast.

He says the forecasts help cities and states better prepare for floods and other storm related damage.