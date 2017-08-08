Mayor Ganim Defends Use Of City Car While Campaigning For Governor

Democratic Mayor Joe Ganim of Bridgeport says there’s nothing wrong with him using city resources in his campaign for governor.

Ganim had been questioned by the Connecticut Post about his use of a city-owned car and driver while campaigning for governor. He responded by saying he has a busy schedule, which makes it hard to switch cars when going between city and campaign business.

Bridgeport’s ethics code states that no official can use city-owned vehicles or materials for personal convenience or profit, unless authorized to do so. Ganim is defending his actions by citing the example of Eunice Groark who was lieutenant governor during the Weicker administration. In the mid-1990s, she used state resources while campaigning for governor.

Present Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy did the same thing when he initially ran for governor while Stamford mayor in 2005. Malloy reimbursed the city for the mileage used in his official taxpayer-funded vehicle. Ganim says he’ll do the same.

This is Ganim’s second time as mayor of Bridgeport. He was re-elected in 2015 after spending seven years in prison on federal corruption charges stemming from his first time as mayor.