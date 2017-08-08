© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Groundbreaking Set For New Delta Terminal At LaGuardia

WSHU | By Kunal Kohli
Published August 8, 2017 at 3:25 PM EDT
cuomolaguardia_apmaryaltaffer_170808.jpg
Mary Altaffer
/
AP
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference ahead of a groundbreaking ceremony of the construction on Delta Air Lines $4 billion, 37-gate facility at LaGuardia Airport on Tuesday in the Queens borough of New York.

Governor Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y., says the state will soon break ground on the new Delta terminal for the rebuilt LaGuardia Airport.

The terminal should be ready for use by 2021. It is part of the estimated $8 billion redevelopment of LaGuardia Airport.

Cuomo says New York is finally investing in its infrastructure.

“We are living off the inheritance, not of our parents, of our grandparents. Everything you see, all the infrastructure you see, everything we built, all these great accomplishments, literally from our grandparents’ generation.”

Last month, Delta agreed to finance the almost $4 billion required to build the terminal.

LaGuardia would be the first “new” airport built in the United States since 1994.

Long Island NewsTransportationLong IslandinfrastructureGovernor Andrew CuomoLaGuardia Airport