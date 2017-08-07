Two Dolphins Found Dead On Long Island Beaches

Two bottlenose dolphins were found dead on Long Island’s South Shore last Friday.

Both dolphins washed up on Southampton less than two miles away from each other.

The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society says the dolphins’ bodies seemed to be in good condition, but both of them had missing flukes, or tails.

The dolphins were buried on the beach after scientists collected samples and data from them.

The AMCS has conducted necropsies and will learn more about the dolphins’ cause of deaths in the coming weeks.