Cuomo: 850 Solar Projects Launched Toward Statewide Energy Goal

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says that 850 solar projects have been launched or are in development across the state.

The projects are part of the state’s Clean Energy Standard, which hopes to make 50 percent of the electricity used in New York come from renewable resources by 2030.

When completed, Long Island will have 27 projects through two campaigns both to incentivize manufacturers and educate residents on the benefits of solar energy.

The Hudson Valley will be home to 395 projects.